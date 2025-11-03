Kanaklata University to partner foreign varsities, aim global ranking from Day 1: CM

Guwahati, Nov 3: A new chapter in Assam’s higher education landscape is set to unfold with the foundation of Kanaklata Baruah State University at Gohpur, named after the iconic freedom fighter and martyr Kanaklata Barua.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lay the foundation stone on November 8, marking the start of construction at the Bholaguri Tea Estate.

The new university, dedicated to Kanaklata’s legacy, will be a technology-driven, innovation-oriented institution focused on Artificial Intelligence, advanced research, and global academic collaboration.

Recalling his promise to the people of Gohpur, Sarma said, “In the last Assembly election, I had assured the citizens that we would build a state university in remembrance of martyr Kanaklata Barua. On November 8, along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, we will lay the foundation stone for the university.”

The Chief Minister said the government is already exploring collaborations with leading foreign universities to ensure that Kanaklata University makes its mark from the very beginning.

“We are working on partnerships so that from day one, Kanaklata University can position itself among the country’s top institutions,” he added.

Before the Gohpur ceremony, Sitharaman will be in Guwahati on November 7 to inaugurate two major infrastructure projects, namely the Guwahati Gateway Terminal and the Brahmaputra Riverfront Project.

Sarma, who reviewed both projects recently, said all preparations are on schedule ahead of the Finance Minister’s visit.

To be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore, the university will come up on 738 bighas of land in the open fields of the tea estate under Helem Revenue Circle, Gohpur sub-division. The project is expected to be completed within three years.

Officials said Kanaklata University will not only expand access to quality higher education in Upper Assam but also serve as a centre of excellence in science, technology and innovation, blending the state’s proud history with its digital future.