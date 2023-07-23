Kamrup Police seizes factory-made pistol from bus, two apprehended

Guwahati, July 23: The Kamrup Police on Sunday seized a weapon from a bus in Changsari, Assam.

In an operation led by Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Pathak of Kamrup district, the weapon was discovered in Changsari area.

The police recovered a .32 factory made pistol with 2 rounds of live ammunitions from the possession of the driver and handyman of the bus. The bus was on its way towards Guwahati, said reports.

While the driver and handyman of the bus have been apprehended by the police, legal action has been initiated.





