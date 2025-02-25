Kamrup Metro leads as 4 districts ink MoUs worth Rs 738.37 Cr under Advantage Assam 2.0

Guwahati, February 25: The state’s ambitious industrial agenda received a steady boost on Tuesday as district-level initiatives under Advantage Assam 2.0 led to the signing of multiple MoUs worth Rs 738.37 crore across Kamrup Metro, Hailakandi, Sribhumi, and Biswanath districts.

These agreements were particularly focsed on the MSME sector.

In Kamrup Metro, the summit’s opening day set an optimistic tone with 76 MoUs inked at the Kar Bhawan auditorium in Ganeshguri.

District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan, representing the administration, formalised these agreements with industrialists and business entities.

Kamrup Metro alone accounts for 219 projects, including 12 with investments exceeding Rs 50 crore and 207 projects below this threshold.

The total value of MoUs signed in the district on Tuesday stood at an impressive Rs 385.37 crore, reflecting strong investor confidence in the region’s economic prospects.

Meanwhile, in Hailakandi, 92 entrepreneurs signed MoUs amounting to Rs 32 crore with focus on the district’s potential in industry, construction, agriculture, and fisheries.

The agreements were formalised during a meeting at Rabindra Bhavan, where District Commissioner Nisarg Hivare highlighted the availability of land and the role of technology in accelerating economic growth.

He assured investors of full administrative support in line with the government's ease-of-doing-business policy.

Sribhumi district also made notable progress, securing MoUs worth Rs 121 crore across 32 agreements spanning aerated drinks, tiles manufacturing, food and beverages, mines and mineral export, and wooden furniture manufacturing.

District Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to facilitating investments, encouraging entrepreneurs to seize the opportunity.

Biswanath district, too, saw a significant investment push with 45 investors signing MoUs worth Rs 200 crore in collaboration with the District Centre for Industries and Commerce.

District Commissioner Munindra Nath Gatte urged local traders to enhance their products and services, while instructing officials to implement a business-friendly approach that fosters entrepreneurship and innovation.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had stated that MoUs ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 crore would be signed at district offices during the two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 summit to facilitate investments from local small and medium enterprises.