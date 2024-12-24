Kamrup Metro administration removes 38 illegal commercial establishments in eviction drive

Jorabat, Dec 24: In a decisive action to reclaim government and forest land, the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration today conducted an extensive eviction drive in Samata, Sonapur, targeting unauthorized commercial establishments.

The drive, which focused on the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Road near the Star Cement factory, removed nearly 38 illegal business establishments that had been operating on land belonging to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the reserved forest at Samata. The encroachments, constructed over the years, had turned the area into a hub of unauthorised commercial activity.

According to officials, several encroachers had unlawfully occupied reserved forest and departmental land, leveraging the strategic location along the busy road connecting Samata to Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. Complaints from concerned citizens brought the issue to the notice of the district administration, prompting immediate action.

The eviction drive witnessed cooperation from most encroachers, who voluntarily dismantled their structures and removed their belongings. The operation was carried out with the active participation of the Sonapur police, the Sonapur Revenue Circle Office, and the Sonapur Forest Range Office.