Kamrup (M) District Administration issues public advisory due to rising water levels in Brahmaputra

Guwahati, Jul 3: As the Brahmaputra River is swelling, the District Disaster Management Authority of Kamrup Metro, has issued a public advisory in order to protect the lives and property of the public.

The issued advisory has mentioned:

1. Plying of country boats and fishing activity in and around the river Brahmaputra is prohibited till further order.

2. Avoid driving or walking through flowing water, as it can be risky.



3. Stay away from floodwaters, as they may be contaminated with sewage, chemicals, or other hazards.



4. Do not try to swim or cross a flooded river or stream or any flowing waterbody.



5. Children and elders are advised to stay in safe locations.



6. Be cautious of snakes, animals, and other hazards in floodwaters.



7. Do not touch or go near any submerged transformers, inverters or electrical posts or wires.



8. If anyone accidentally falls in the following water/river rescue him or her if you are trained to do so. Otherwise seek help from trained personnel like SDRF, VDPs etc.



8. Stay informed through local news and emergency alerts.



9. Follow instructions from local authorities and emergency responders.



10. Follow evacuation orders from authorities.



12. The public are also requested to be vigilant and inform any Govt, authority including DC Office, Circle Office, Local Police Station or Water Resources Department for immediate intervention of the Government so that life and property can be protected.



Violation of this order may attract legal action under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other applicable laws.

















