Kamrup (M) DC orders to stop digging work in Guwahati

Guwahati, June 9: The Deputy Commissioner of Guwahati, Pallab Gopal Jha, on Friday ordered the departments and agencies to stop digging work in the Guwahati city.



Coming down heavily on the PWD (R), Guwahati Jal Board, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, and Guwahati Smart City Ltd, the DC had directed to make proper barricade, display of visible signage in the already dug up tranches.









Moreover, the concerned departments/agencies are asked to submit the compliance report along with photographs within 24 hours to the DC without fail for the construction/resumption of work.



Earlier today, four FIR have been filed in connection with the Guwahati accident where a class 11 student of Litter Flower School was killed.



The FIRs have been filed by the eye witnesses and complaints have been filed against many contractors, engineers and government officials.

