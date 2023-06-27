Kamrup (M) DC claims notice declaring holiday on June 27 as fake

Guwahati, June 27: The Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha has asserted that the notice which is doing rounds on the social media regarding the local holiday on June 27 is fake.

According to this fake notification, Assam Government has declared a local holiday in Kamrup Metro district on June 27 (Tuesday) on the occasion of Ambubachi Mela.

The notice undersigned by some MS Manivarnnam (mentioned as Commissioner, Kamrup Metro General Administration Department) further states that all financial institutions within Kamrup (Metro) will also remain closed

The district administration has also issued a warning regarding the fake circular and asked the citizens not to be deceived by such misinformation and refrain from sharing it further.

Taking to Twitter, the Kamrup Metro District Administration wrote, “Fake Alert: Citizens and concerned stakeholders may please note that this letter is fake and forged. NO such holiday has been declared.”





Fake Alert: Citizens and concerned stakeholders may please note that this letter is fake and forged. NO such holiday has been declared. pic.twitter.com/UouuvOpUPU — Kamrup Metro District Administration (@DCKamrupMetro) June 26, 2023

Meanwhile, the Assam police has said that strict action will be taken against individuals found responsible for spreading this fake circular, as it aims to mislead the public.