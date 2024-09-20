Kamrup district’s initiative to inspire rural youths

Guwahati, Sept 20: Kamrup district commissioner Keerthi Jalli has launched a series of career counselling videos, aiming to inspire youth by showcasing the success stories of individuals from Kamrup and other parts of Assam who have excelled in various fields.

Through these videos, DC Jalli hopes to motivate students and young people by sharing the journeys of successful sportspersons, professors, research scholars, and others.

“We have reached out to prominent personalities from across the state, especially those from Kamrup, who have excelled in their fields, to share their journeys and success stories,” Jalli said.

In the videos, these successful individuals narrate their journeys, detailing their struggles and how they overcame obstacles to achieve success. The videos are available on the official YouTube channel of the Kamrup district administration.

Among those featured are sports figures like Suraj Goala, a national badminton champion from Cachar district, now training at the National Centre of Excellence in Amingaon; professors like Debanga Raj Neog, a Data Science and AI expert at IIT Guwahati; research scholar Tolstoy Deka, currently studying Computer Science at King’s College London; and a startup founder based in Bangalore. Despite their rural backgrounds, these individuals have triumphed over significant challenges to reach their current positions.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to foster a positive academic environment and provide effective career guidance to students across the district and the state. Kamrup, which is home to major institutions like AIIMS and IIT, aims to lead the way in producing students who excel in competitive exams.

Keerthi Jalli emphasised the importance of perseverance and resilience, citing examples like filmmaker Rima Das, who rose to prominence despite her humble beginnings. She also highlighted the unique academic opportunities available in Kamrup due to its concentration of prestigious institutions.

Jalli further mentioned local success stories like Achyut Chandra Baishya, principal of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, and Lieutenant General (Retired) Rana Pratap Kalita, a recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. Their achievements, she said, should serve as an inspiration for students from rural areas like Kaya and Chhaygaon to aim for leadership roles.

The career counselling videos are part of an initiative by the Kamrup district administration in collaboration with the education department under the AROHAN scheme. This scheme, implemented by the state’s education department, provides class 10 students with exposure to premier educational institutions and career guidance.

The videos, uploaded on Thursday, feature interviews with distinguished individuals such as Jayanta Das, associate professor at AIIMS Guwahati; Yashodhara Das, an Indian Revenue Service officer from Kamrup metropolitan district; Dimpi Bora, an Indian Forest Service officer and DFO Kamrup West; Kuldeep Bharali, who secured a seat at AIIMS Changsari; Kaustav Kashyap Das, a research scholar in Astrophysics at the California Institute of Technology; and Niyor Ghatowar, an LLB student at the National Law University & Judicial Academy, Assam.