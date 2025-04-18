Kamrup district launches two helpline numbers for Panchayat poll complaints

Amingaon, April 18: In preparation for the upcoming panchayat elections scheduled for May 7, Kamrup district has launched two dedicated helpline numbers to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process. These numbers are intended to help the public report any violations of the Model Code of Conduct or raise election-related grievances.

Citizens can reach out through the toll-free number 1800-345-3917, or alternatively, lodge complaints by calling 0361-2724274, which is directly connected to the Kamrup district administration.

The announcement came during a high-level review meeting chaired by election observers appointed by the Assam State Election Commission. The observers- Ranbir Bora, Joint Secretary of the Medical Education & Research departments, Paragmoni Mahanta, Director of the Handloom & Textile Department, and Chinmoy Prakash Phukan, Joint Secretary of the Transport Department—held discussions with sector and zonal officers at the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office in Amingaon.

The meeting also saw participation from Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra and Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan, who deliberated with the observers on crucial aspects like the deployment of police personnel, the necessity for additional paramilitary forces, and logistical arrangements for the upcoming polls.

Further, observers Bora and Phukan interacted with representatives of various political parties in the presence of District Development Officer Susanta Kumar Dutta and Kamrup Election Officer Dr. Bhupali Kashyap, ensuring all stakeholders are on the same page regarding election preparedness.

The district administration has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful election, encouraging active public participation in monitoring the process through the newly launched complaint channels.