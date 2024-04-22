Kamrup district introduces 3D dummy ballot units to educate voters

Guwahati, Apr 22: In an initiative aimed at educating voters and ensuring maximum participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, Kamrup District Commissioner and Election Officer Keerthi Jalli and Professor Parameswar K Iyer of IIT Guwahati unveiled 3D Dummy Ballot Units on April 22. This innovative project being done for the first time in India seeks to familiarise voters, especially first-time voters, with the voting process by physically trying out the dummy ballot unit.

DC Jalli emphasised that in remote areas, where voters may be hesitant to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for various reasons of unfounded fear, these familiarisation activities with these units will serve as effective educational tools to boost voter confidence and participation.



The dummy unit resembles the actual ballot units used by ECI in voting. It has the candidate's name and symbol mentioned. It is made of recyclable material and hence, post-election, the units of plastic can be reused for making something else in 3D printing. However, it is the size of a mobile phone for ease of handling and usage. The broader impact of the initiative is to promote and popularise 3D printing technology across the country to make India a major manufacturing hub.



Although being brainchild of the District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, IIT Guwahati, led by Dr. Ajeet Kumar, Assistant Professor at the Department of Design, and his team, brought it to reality in a matter of mere 48 hours through district administration collaborative efforts with Prof. Iyer. These were printed using FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) technology with polylactic acid (PLA) material, a bio-friendly and sustainable material made from corn syrup. Dr. Kumar explained that the concept was developed within 24 hours, and each unit took 3–4 hours to print with his students, Jayesh Vishwakarma, Daksh Sharma, and Sarit Raj of the EDP Department. These units include candidate names and party symbols, emitting a beep sound when pressed along with a light bulb, mimicking the original voting process.



Professor Parameswar K Iyer, Dean of Public Relations, Branding, and Ranking at IIT-Guwahati, emphasised the technological advancements that can be made in the field of 3D printing and hence the significance of the collaboration.



The introduction of 3D Dummy Ballot Units represents a progressive stride in electoral literacy and technological innovation, setting a precedent for future electoral initiatives aimed at enhancing civic engagement and democratic participation. The novel technology would surely create a buzz among first-time voters to go and try their vote.



"I was very excited to feel the dummy ballot unit in my hands and mimic casting my vote. I can now approach May 7th voting with more confidence," said Jyotika Das, a first-time voter.



"Although we have voted earlier, it's good to practice on a real unit as it’s been a long time since we have voted and feels correct to familiarise ourselves further," says Damayanti Das of Amingaon Kalibari under Hajo-Sualkuchi LAC.



This joint effort between Kamrup District Administration and IIT Guwahati signifies a commitment to technological, inclusive and informed electoral practices. The launching event was also attended by District Development Commissioner Kamrup and Nodal Officer, Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Cell, Susanta Kumar Dutta, Additional District Commissioner Kamrup Kamal Baruah, North Guwahati Circle Officer Mithinga Daimari, Boko Circle Officer (attached), and Assisting Officer, SVEEP Cell, Soma Roy.

