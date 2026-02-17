Kamrup dist admin seals two illegal brick kilns in Boko during special drive

Boko, Feb 17: Allegations of illegal operation by certain chimney brick kilns under Chamaria Revenue Circle in Kamrup district prompted a special drive by the district administration.

Acting on directives from the Kamrup district authority, Circle Officer Nandan Nilutpal Bhagawati led an operation against two brick kilns – PKB and NKB – found running without mandatory documents from the Pollution Control Board.

During the raid, both kilns were sealed after the officials discovered that they had continued operations without submitting the required clearance papers.

Earlier, in the first week of January, the district administration had instructed all brick kilns in the circle to furnish copies of pollution control and other necessary documents within seven days.

Despite the notice, PKB and NKB failed to comply within the stipulated time.

Speaking to the press, Circle Officer Bhagawati stated that the kilns would remain sealed until they submit the necessary documents.

He further confirmed that new construction activities at the sites have been halted and legal action will follow against the violators.

The incident raises serious questions about how these kilns managed to operate for so long without clearance, right under the nose of the authorities.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that several unauthorized brick kilns have mushroomed across Boko-Chaygaon Co-District, flouting norms with impunity.

Yet, the role of the forest department, police, and revenue circles of Boko, Chamaria and Nagarbera remains conspicuously silent in curbing such illegal ventures.