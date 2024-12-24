Kamrup DC leads 25-km trek to Lumpi, explores tourism potential

Boko, Dec 23: Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup, Deba Kumar Mishra, today led a group of people to trek from Boko to Lower Lumpi, a 25-kilometre-long hilly road, on Sunday. The Kamrup DC was accompanied by the Kamrup Zilla Parishad CEO Siddhartha Goswami, BDO, Boko, Gangotri Neog, SP, CM's SVC Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa and other colleagues and friends from Guwahati.

The Lumpi area falls under the Boko Revenue Circle and is some 30 kilometres from Boko and 110 kilometres from Guwahati city.

Early in the morning on Sunday, the Deputy Commissioner and the team started trekking along with the members of the All Rabha Students' Union (ARSU) Namal Kumar Rabha, Dibya Rabha, Sujit Rabha, Ankur Kakati and RHAC general member Arjun Chetry and other people from the Boko area. Namal Kumar Rabha, vice-president of ARSU, Kamrup district unit emphasized that it was a unique event where the top district administration officer reached Lumpi from Boko on foot, becoming the first DC to do so. DC Mishra said that they have a group of friends who have trekked around 20 to 50 kilometres every year on December 25. However, this year they did so prior to the scheduled date.

The team was fascinated with the natural greenery of Lumpi surrounded by mountains. The team crossed reserved forest areas under the West Kamrup Division and many villages including Dakuapara, Jongakhuli, Gohalkona, Kompadoli, Nowapra, Dronpara, etc.

After reaching Omsagar village in Lumpi, DC Mishra discussed with the people of Lumpi about the development of the Lumpi area through tourism.