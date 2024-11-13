Kamrup DC forms task forces to stop illegal activities in 7 revenue circles

Boko, Nov 13: In order to stop illegal hill cutting, collection of boulders, and sand excavation in Kamrup district, the District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, issued an order constituting seven task forces for North Guwahati, Palasbari, Hajo, Boko, Kamalpur, Chhaygaon and Rangia Revenue Circles of the district.

The task forces will conduct surprise checks in the areas where illegal hill cutting, earth cutting, boulder and sand excavation are taking place without permission from the district administration. They will take appropriate action against the offenders as per the existing law and will also work to stop illegal hill/earth cutting, boulder/sand extraction, illegal blasting, etc.

Additionally, the task forces will submit action taken reports to the District Commissioner through the monitoring officers.

The task forces will be headed by the Circle Officers concerned: Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita will head the North Guwahati Revenue Circle; Manab Jyoti Das the Palasbari Revenue Circle; Afreen Hussain will head the Hajo Revenue Circle; Dibash Bordoloi in the Boko Revenue Circle; Bikramjit Bora in the Kamalpur Revenue Circle; Chiranjit Das in the Chhaygaon Revenue Circle; and Debasish Borthakur in the North Guwahati Revenue Circle.

The task forces also comprise the Range and Beat officers from the Forest Department, MVIs and Enforcement Inspectors from the Transport department and officer-in-charges from the police stations and police outposts within the respective circle areas. Additionally, senior officers including additional SP, District Transport Officer, Divisional Forest Officers, and Assistant Commissioners, headed by Additional District Magistrates, have been appointed against each task force to monitor their works.

-By A Correspondent