Kamrup DC flags road mishaps in Changsari, orders strict checks on speeding

Amingaon, Sept 30: The monthly meeting of Kamrup District Road Safety Committee was held recently at the Integrated District Commissioner's Office, Amingaon with Deba Kumar Mishra, the District Commissioner in the chair.

Expressing concern over frequent road accidents in the Changsari area, the District Commissioner directed strict enforcement of road safety regulation, particularly against over- speeding vehicles. He also reviewed the recurring traffic snarls at the entry points of AIIMS-Guwahati and IIT-Guwahati.

Meanwhile, The National Highway Authority (NHAI) was instructed to establish ‘wayside amenities’ on both sides of the Amingaon-Baihata Chariali stretch of the Highway. Moreover, the Co-District Commissioner, Rangia in coordination with NHAI was asked to conduct a survey and submit a report on the installation of the road markings and provision of adequate lighting from Rangia to Nona River.

Notably, a team of IIT-Madras joined the meeting virtually who presented their study on accident-prone zones in Kamrup, offering key recommendations on accidents.

Additional District Commissioner Garga Mohan Das, Co-District Commissioners, Rangia, and Palasbari respectively Debashis Goswami and Rashmi Baruah Gogoi, DSP Kamrup Jan Kishore Gogoi and officials from Education, Transport and Road Construction departments along with representatives of NHAI and PWD were present in the meeting.

On the same day, the district-level Narco Coordination Centre Committee (NCORD) meeting was also held with the Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra in the chair.