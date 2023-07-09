Kamalabari-Nimati ferry services halted due to rise in water level

Guwahati, Jul 9: Due to increase in water levels in the Brahmaputra River, the Department of Inland Water Transport in Assam announced closure of ferry services for a short period of time between Kamalabari in Majuli and Jorhat's Nimatighat.

The decision is taken to ensure safety of the passengers.

In addition, the Gutia ferry service that operates in the middle of Aphalamukh and Nimatighat, has also been halted.

The authorities have taken this step to prevent any untoward situation.