Kamakhya corridor to upgradation of Nehru Stadium: Key development projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi

Guwahati, Feb 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received a rousing welcome on his arrival in Assam, is set to unveil a series of pivotal development projects during his visit. Among the highlights is the inauguration of the Kamakhya temple corridor, similarly to the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor initiative. Additionally, he will launch projects such as the six-lane road connecting the new airport terminal in Guwahati, the FIFA- standard upgradation of Nehru Stadium. He is also set to launch the second edition of Asom Mala, involving a total investment of Rs 3,444 crore. This project will include 38 concrete bridges and 43 new roads.

The foundation stones for the new integrated facility of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, the proposed Unity Mall in Guwahati (estimated at Rs 297 crore), and the Karimganj Medical College and Hospital (Rs 578 crore) will be laid by the Prime Minister. Furthermore, two newly constructed four-lane roads—one from Dolabari to Jamuguri (Rs 592 crore) and another from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur (Rs 1,451 crore)—will be inaugurated.

In total, the projects to be initiated and inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi surpass the substantial sum of Rs 11,000 crore. His visit is expected to conclude on Sunday evening as he returns to Delhi.