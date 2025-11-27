Kalita community warns of statewide stir in December, seeks tribal status & land rights

Nalbari, Nov 27- The Sadau Asom Kalita Alpain Yanagosthi Sanmilan on Thursday criticised the state government, alleging continued neglect of the longstanding demands of the Kalita community.

Addressing a press conference at the Nalbari Press Club, the organisation expressed deep dissatisfaction with the government’s approach and called for immediate, meaningful action on issues the community has raised for years.

The association has repeatedly urged the State Government to resolve the core problems faced by the Kalita people through structured, inclusive dialogue.

Recently, a delegation met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma—along with ministers and MLAs—and submitted a memorandum seeking a coordinated discussion on key concerns.

Speaking at the press conference, Working President Pratul Kalita said the community felt misled by the nature of a subsequent meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office.

“During the 25 November meeting, only two or three points were discussed, while the real fundamental issues were ignored. We do not support any superficial or misleading discussions carried out in the name of dialogue,” he said.

He stressed that meaningful talks must involve all major bodies representing the Kalita people.

“If the government truly wants dialogue, it must invite every organisation of the Kalita community and hold a thorough, point-by-point discussion to arrive at concrete solutions. Since this is not happening, we are preparing for a large-scale agitation across Assam,” he added.

Beginning December, the association will launch district-wise protest programmes to “alert the government”. While emphasising its preference for dialogue, the organisation said the government’s unwillingness to take constructive steps is “pushing the community towards agitation”.

The association demanded that the proposal to grant tribal status to the Kalita community be placed in the ongoing Winter Session of the Assam Assembly. It also sought measures to address educational, social and economic disparities, along with reservation for the community across all sectors.

Further demands include securing land rights for Kalita people in BTR tribal belt areas, protecting their traditional land and livelihood.

Issuing a political warning, leaders said they are monitoring the actions of Kalita ministers and MLAs, and will “ensure their defeat in the 2026 Assembly election” if they fail to support the community’s demands.

The organisation concluded that only structured, sincere and inclusive dialogue can address the real issues of the Kalita people.