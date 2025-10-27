Kalita community rallies in Nalbari for ST status, warns BJP of no support in 2026

Nalbari, Oct 27: Hundreds from the Kalita community rallied in Nalbari, renewing their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Kalita-Alpine group.

The massive protest rally began from the playground of Nalbari Government Gordon Higher Secondary School on Sunday, organised under the banner of the Kalita-Alpine Central Committee.

Senior leaders, office bearers, and members of the organisation joined the demonstration in large numbers, calling for recognition and justice for their long-pending demand.

In the evening, the procession moved from the school ground towards Nalbari Thana Chariali (police station junction). However, before it could reach the destination, Nalbari Police placed barricades, stopping the march midway.

Speaking to the press, Bhubaneswar Kalita, a leader of the Kalita-Alpine Committee, voiced strong disappointment with successive governments.

He said that neither the Congress nor the BJP governments had shown any genuine concern for the sentiments and rights of the Kalita people.

“No government has ever cared about the Kalita people’s sentiments. During the Congress rule, our demand was ignored, and we hoped the BJP would understand our struggle, but they too turned out to be no different,” said Bhubaneswar Kalita.

He further urged the Assam government to grant ST status to the community, ensuring job reservations and constitutional rights similar to other Scheduled Tribes.

“We are demanding the ST status that rightfully belongs to us. If the government fails to act, the Kalita community will not support the BJP in the 2026 elections,” he warned.

Although the protest concluded peacefully, tension lingered in the area as police intervention halted the rally. Leaders affirmed that their fight for recognition would continue until their demand for ST status is met.