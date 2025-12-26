Kaliabor four-lane demand committee renews protest over NH-715 alignment

Nagaon, Dec 26: Renewing their long-standing demands, the Kaliabor Four-Lane Demand Committee on Friday staged a fresh protest against the proposed alignment of the four-lane project on the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of National Highway-715.

Opposing the government’s plan to construct a bypass, the agitators demanded that the four-lane highway be constructed through Jakhalabandha, arguing that the proposed bypass would severely impact livelihoods, agriculture and tea gardens in the region.

The protest turned tense when hundreds of protesters gathered at the Kaliabor revenue circle office, and attempted to lock the office, leading to a brief confrontation with police.

Members of various organisations, including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), joined the agitation and warned of intensified protests if their demands remain unmet.

“We want the four-lane through Jakhalabandha. It has been three years since we started raising our voice, but the government has paid no attention and remains firm on the bypass,” said a woman protester.

She added that members of the four-lane committee had earlier travelled to Delhi with their MLA to meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. “If the project does not pass through Jakhalabandha and Hatbor, the agitation will escalate. Today we are protesting; tomorrow we will block roads,” she warned.

Another protester questioned the state government’s intent, stating, “For years, locals have been demanding that the four-lane go through the existing national highway at Jakhalabandha. The government must clarify whether it listens to people’s voices or serves individual interests.”

Protesters also pointed out the absence of women police personnel despite the presence of a large number of women protesters and warned that the government would be responsible for any escalation.

A third protester alleged provocation from the administration, saying, “Since the circle officer challenged us, we locked his office.”

The protest is part of an ongoing movement in Kaliabor, where opposition has been mounting over the past several months against the revised alignment of the four-lane NH project.

The controversy centres on the change in alignment of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh four-lane project, which locals claim was initially planned through Jakhalabandha before being altered.

Protesters argue that the bypass will cross established market areas and disrupt local economies.

Notably, in October this year, the Centre approved Rs 6,957 crore for the four-laning of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh stretch of NH-715, including a 34-km Kaziranga corridor. However, despite the financial clearance, the alignment issue remains unresolved, fuelling continued unrest in the area.

The Four-Lane National Highway Demand Committee reiterated that if the government fails to reconsider the alignment and address their concerns, the agitation will be intensified in the coming days.