Kaji Nemu declared as state fruit of Assam

Guwahati, Feb 13: The Assam Agriculture Minister, Atul Bora on Tuesday announced that ‘Kaji Nemu’ has been recognised as the state fruit of Assam.

On the seventh day of the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Bora informed the state cabinet has decided to declare the citrus lemon the state fruit.



Informing the same, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Our Government has decided to declare Kaji Nemu (Citrus Limon) as the State Fruit of Assam. With its unique aroma & antioxidant properties, Assam lemon has enriched our local cuisines. With today’s announcement, it is set to shine on the global fruit map, boosting self-dependency & production.”

