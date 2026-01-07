Kabindra Purkayastha, BJP stalwart & ex-Union Minister, passes away at 95

Silchar, Jan 7: An era defined by conviction, simplicity and quiet political courage drew to a close on Wednesday evening with the death of Kabindra Purkayastha, former Union Minister, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and one of the founding architects of the party in the Northeast. He was 95.

Purkayastha breathed his last at 5.05 pm at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), where he had been undergoing treatment since December 23.

He had been battling age-related ailments along with kidney and cardiac complications and was on ventilator support for several days.

Confirming his death, SMCH Principal Dr Bhaskar Gupta said sustained medical efforts could not revive the senior leader.

“He was under intensive care and on ventilation. He passed away this evening following multiple complications,” he told The Assam Tribune.

A towering figure in Assam and Northeast politics, Purkayastha’s journey, from a committed pracharak to the corridors of Parliament, was marked by ideological clarity, personal simplicity and unwavering public service.

He is survived by his son, Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha, a daughter, grandchildren and a wide circle of admirers cutting across political lines.

The news of Purkayastha’s passing triggered an outpouring of grief across the state and beyond.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described him as a stalwart and an institution in himself, crediting him with laying the foundation of the BJP in the region and helping it grow into a major political force in Assam.

Sarma said Purkayastha’s legacy was rooted not in positions held but in his lifelong commitment to service, values and people-centric politics, adding that his death had left a void that could never be filled.

Union Minister and former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called Purkayastha a father figure and guiding light, recalling his role in building the party from the grassroots and inspiring generations of workers through a life dedicated to “seva and samarpan”.

On the directions of BJP state president Dilip Saikia, all party programmes scheduled for January 8 were cancelled as a mark of respect, while the party flag at the state office will fly at half-mast.

Several cabinet ministers, including Dr Ranoj Pegu, Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul, paid tributes, recalling Purkayastha’s contributions to public life, his commitment to democratic values and his role as a mentor and guide to younger leaders.

Former Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy described the loss as deeply personal, calling Purkayastha a first-generation BJP leader in the Barak Valley who nurtured the party with dedication and foresight.

Rajya Sabha MP and former Silchar MP Sushmita Dev also expressed her condolences, remembering Purkayastha for his dignified politics and sustained efforts for the Barak Valley.

She noted that despite political differences, he was held in high personal regard by her family, including her late father, former Union Minister Santosh Mohan Dev.

With Kabindra Purkayastha’s passing, Assam and the Northeast have lost a leader whose public life was shaped by restraint, principle and an enduring belief in politics as service.