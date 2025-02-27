KAAC’s ₹85,274.86 L budget: Digitalisation, education & relief measures get key allocations

Diphu, February 27: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, presented a balanced budget for the financial year 2025-26 at the KAAC Session Hall on Wednesday. The total estimated expenditure and receipts stand at ₹85,274.86 lakh.

During the 250th budget session of the Council, Ronghang announced strict measures to regulate brick kiln industries, directing the taxation department to shut down all illegal brick kiln factories in Bokajan by March.

“There are many brick kiln factories operating illegally. I have directed the taxation department to close down those without a trading license from KAAC and other necessary documents,” he said.

The Council’s revenue sources include forest products, entry tax, professional tax, land revenue, and motor vehicle tax.

However, revenue collection has faced challenges due to a decline in forest revenue following a 1995 Supreme Court ban.

To compensate for the shortfall, the KAAC plans marginal increases in trading licenses, transfer fees, and other taxes while enhancing revenue collection from arrears and timber operations.

Ronghang revealed that KAAC anticipates receiving approximately ₹7,000 lakh in arrears from the state government, including administrative charges and a share of motor vehicle tax.

These funds will be utilised for socio-economic and rural development initiatives across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

In a significant step towards improving public services, KAAC has allocated ₹564 lakh for pension benefits to former KAAC members, ₹90 lakh for digitisation of land records under Grant No. 4 (Land Revenue), and expects revenue receipts of ₹9,120.02 lakh under Head of Account 013 (Forest), despite the ongoing ban on forest product operations.

The education sector has been prioritised, with ₹930 lakh allocated for IAS and ACS coaching for Scheduled Tribe (Hills) students and ₹2,468.71 lakh for honorarium payments to Karbi Language Teachers.

Additionally, ₹100 lakh has been earmarked for the Karbi Youth Festival and Karbi Lamet Amai Homage.

KAAC has also allocated funds for various cultural celebrations, including ₹10 lakh for Kajir Ronghangpi, ₹10 lakh for Hemphu Mukrang Adorbar, ₹5 lakh for Biri Arman Karli, ₹5 lakh for Botor Kikur, ₹10 lakh for Domahi Festival, ₹3 lakh for Langkhon Festival, ₹5 lakh for Tihar-Gorkha Festival, ₹3 lakh for Khasi Cultural Festival, ₹3 lakh for Lotha Hoho, ₹3 lakh for Karbi Anglong Meitei Culture, and ₹5 lakh for Charchim Prisek.

Further, ₹50 lakh has been allocated for relief to victims of natural calamities and ₹50 lakh for medical assistance during the financial year 2025-26.

Ronghang extended his gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for granting KAAC the authority to prepare its own budget for the first time.

“Previously, the budget for the inherent subjects of KAAC was prepared under the directive of the state government, but now, with the blessings of our CM, we have been allowed to prepare our own budget,” he said.

The budget is expected to strengthen the Council’s financial standing while addressing key developmental priorities in the region.