KAAC to aid return of 1,000 Kuki refugees; Manipur CM pledges to accept 'only genuine' citizens

Guwahati, Nov 28: In the aftermath of the ethnic violence in Manipur, approximately 1,000 Kuki-Zo people who sought refuge in Assam's Karbi Anglong’s Singhason Hills will soon be facilitated to return to their home state.

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has taken up the initiative, ensuring the process is conducted amicably through discussions with all stakeholders.

A meeting with various stakeholders has been scheduled for today to address the issue.

KAAC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, speaking at a land rights distribution event in Japrajan, clarified the council's position.

“We are not going to forcefully evict them. Their return will be facilitated after consultations with social and political organisations, including those from the Kuki community,” he said.

Ronghang further highlighted that land rights in Karbi Anglong would only be granted to permanent residents or those who have lived in the district since its establishment.

“Individuals migrating from outside the district, particularly those from Manipur will not be entitled to land rights under our initiative,” he added.

Meanwhile, when asked about the Chief Executive Member (CEM) Ronghang's facilitation of the movement of the Kuki-Zo people from Assam, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh has said that "only genuine people will be accepted".

“As the state already has a base year of 1961; within those parameters, all the citizens belonging to the state will be accepted,” he said.

Since May 2023, ethnic clashes between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities in Manipur have claimed over 250 lives and displaced more than 50,000 people.

