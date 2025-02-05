KAAC suspends 14 stone quarries near Kaziranga over environmental concerns

Diphu, Feb 5: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) convened a significant meeting recently, presided over by the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Council, to address critical issues related to mining and quarrying activities within the pro-posed eco-sensitive zone of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR).

The meeting was convened to examine a factual report submitted by the divisional forest officer of the Karbi Anglong east division, Diphu, along with other pertinent matters concerning the Dolamora and Parkup Pahar Range of the Karbi Anglong east division. It was attended by the Lok Sabha MP from Diphu and the Member of Legislative Assembly from the Howraghat constituency.

In light of the ecological sensitivity of the proposed eco-sensitive zone surrounding Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the Council resolved that the operations of ten stone quarries located within this area will be suspended immediately.

The divisional forest officer of the Karbi Anglong east division has been instructed to issue a notice for the immediate suspension of activities in these quarries.

Regarding the remaining 19 stone quarries under the settlement, the KAAC will take action to cancel the settlement of those quarries situated within the proposed eco-sensitive zone that lack a mining plan and environ-mental clearance.

The concerns surrounding four stone quarries in the Borjuri area were discussed in the context of a complaint petition and a factual report from the divisional forest officer, including findings of the additional chief engineer of the water resources department, Karbi Anglong.

The Council recognised the necessity of suspending operation of these four quarries due to their proximity to the Borjuri Waterfall and the potential impact on the stream that leads into the eco-sensitive zone adjacent to Kaziranga Nation-al Park and Tiger Reserve, as highlighted in the report.

It was further resolved that the divisional forest officer of the Karbi Anglong east division will promptly issue an order to suspend quarrying activities in these four stone quarries.

Attendees of the meeting included officials from the forest department, the secretary in charge of KAAC's environment and forests department, the additional principal chief conservator of forests cum head of the department, and the deputy conservator of forests attached to the divisional forest officer, Karbi Anglong east division.

As indicated in the factual report, there is a pressing need to conduct a comprehensive study of the rivers, streams, and rivulets originating from the Dolamara and Parkup Pahar Range areas of Karbi Anglong Hills, which flow into Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The Council has prioritised this study, to be completed within the next six months, utilising resources from the Mines and Minerals Development, Restoration, and Rehabilitation Fund (MMDRR).

Furthermore, the meeting decided to inform the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority about the status of the stone quarries within the proposed eco-sensitive zone of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Re-serve, including the four quarries located in the Borjuri area.

The proximity of these quarries to the Borjuri Waterfall and the contamination of the Borjuri stream, which flows into the National Park and Tiger Reserve, were significant concerns. It was noted that these quarries had obtained environmental clearance from the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority.

The divisional forest officer of the Karbi Anglong east division has been directed to provide a detailed report to the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority for necessary action.

The meeting also emphasised the need to explore viable solutions to mitigate the revenue loss incurred due to the cessation of operations at several stone quarries, in adherence to the guidelines prohibiting mining activities in the eco-sensitive zone.

Additionally, the high-powered assembly re-solved to suspend operations at the Deihori river sand and sand gravel 'mahal' located within the Northern Range, Dolamara. Consequently, the divisional forest officer will issue the appropriate suspension order in this regard.