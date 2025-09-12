KAAC submits Rs 5,617-cr proposal to Centre for Karbi Anglong development

Diphu, Sept 12: Tuliram Ronghang, the chief executive member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), along with a delegation from ‘Team Karbi Anglong’, had a significant meeting with Jual Oram, the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, in New Delhi on September 10.

During the meeting, they submitted a detailed and ambitious proposal designed to catalyse the development of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

This substantial proposal, worth an impressive Rs 5,617.99 crore, was formally presented under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA), a government initiative aimed at promoting sustainable development in tribal areas.

The plan encompasses a wide array of essential sectors vital for the holistic development of the region. Key focus areas include the creation of adequate housing, enhancement of road connectivity, provision of safe drinking water, improvement of healthcare facilities, advancement of educational infrastructure, promotion of agricultural growth, and implementation of diverse skill development programmes.

Ronghang emphasised that the proposal is not merely about constructing physical infrastructure; it is fundamentally aimed at empowering the tribal populace by creating opportunities that can significantly transform their lives and livelihoods.

He stated that the initiative seeks to address long-standing challenges faced by the community, thereby laying a robust foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth in both hill districts.

Additionally, Ronghang articulated a visionary approach that prioritises not only economic growth but also social security, ensuring that all segments of the community benefit from these developments. The goal is to foster a better quality of life for every individual, thereby building a thriving, self-reliant community.

By advocating for these critical advancements, the KAAC aims to develop an inclusive framework that equips the tribal population with the necessary resources and support to thrive in today’s dynamic world.