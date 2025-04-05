KAAC proposes relocation of Greenfield Airport to Kheroni for improved connectivity

Diphu, Apr 5: Tuliram Ronghang, the chief executive member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), recently led a delegation to New Delhi to present a memorandum to Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation. The memorandum underscored the urgent necessity for timely execution of the greenfield airport project in Karbi Anglong, a commitment outlined in the 2021 Memorandum of Settlement (MOS) with the central government.

Despite this commitment, delays in funding have impeded progress of the project. Nevertheless, Ronghang emphatically stated that discontinuing the project is not a viable option. In order to adhere to the MOS and enhance air connectivity to the hill districts of Assam, the KAAC has suggested relocating the airport site to Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong. He elaborated that the Kheroni location is more centrally positioned and can effectively cater to the districts of Hojai, Nagaon, Dima Hasao, West Karbi Anglong, and Karbi Anglong.

This proposed relocation is expected to improve the commercial viability of the project and provide enhanced connectivity to a larger area and population.

The KAAC has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the State government to take immediate action to fulfill this long-standing commitment.

The delegation included prominent individuals such as Member of Parliament Amarsing Tisso, MLA Darsing Ronghang (Howraghat), KAAC executive members Lunsing Teron and Surjya Rongphar, MAC Dr Mongve Rongpi, former MP and CEM Dr Jayanta Rongpi, ex-MLA Dr Dharamsing Teron (director of the Centre for Karbi Studies), former EM Elwin Teron, and other distinguished dignitaries.

Originally intended for Chotalangfer (Borlangphar) in the Jamunapar mouza under the Diphu revenue circle in Karbi Anglong, some progress has been made on the project. Consultants SRV Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd and DSDNA, New Delhi, have submitted the final detailed project report (DPR) to CEM Ronghang. Constructing a greenfield airport of this magnitude necessitates a minimum of 3,000 acres (approximately 5,000 bighas) of land to facilitate modern infrastructure, including multiple runways, terminal aprons, parking areas, utilities, and access roads. A runway length of at least 3,000 metres (approximately 3 kilometres) is essential to accommodate large commercial aircraft.

However, the proposed Kheroni site is recognised for its agricultural productivity and fertile soil, which may raise concerns regarding potential impacts. While greenfield airports are generally established on undeveloped land, the construction on agricultural terrain is feasible, albeit often provoking discussion around environmental and economic ramifications.

The final determination regarding the site will rest with the KAAC and relevant authorities, who must carefully consider these factors.

The greenfield airport project has the potential to serve as a transformative initiative for West Karbi Anglong and adjacent districts, fostering economic growth and enhancing regional connectivity.











