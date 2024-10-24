KAAC draws flak for inaction in Diphu rape & murder case

Diphu, Oct 24: The recent rape and murder of the woman, the wife of a well-known artist, has drawn attention to the perceived inaction of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

The public have voiced widespread criticism regarding the KAAC's silence and lack of response, particularly Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang and other ruling party officials, who have not visited the bereaved family or provided any form of assistance.

In response to this tragedy, Jyotirmoy Daimary, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Karbi Anglong, visited the artist's residence in Lurulangso, Diphu, to offer condolences on behalf of the administration.

Daimary assured the family that a thorough investigation into the case would be conducted and confirmed that the main accused is currently at large. However, he pledged that justice would be served expeditiously.

The artist, profoundly distressed by the loss of his wife, has called for swift punishment for those responsible. He has also expressed disappointment at the lack of support from the Assam Government and KAAC, despite his significant contributions as an artist, including his education at Shantiniketan and Cotton College alongside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The artist's wife was raped and murdered on September 17 near the 4 Kilo Lumding Road area. This tragic incident has raised serious concerns about the KAAC's dedication to justice and its failure to provide support to a prominent cultural figure during his time of profound loss. The public is now urging immediate action and assistance for the family.