KAAC directs 11 departments to vacate PGR land in West Karbi Anglong

DIPHU, Jan 23: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has directed immediate relocation of several government offices and institutions currently operating on the Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) land at Kherani in West Karbi Anglong.

The KAAC Land and Revenue department has issued a directive, reaffirming the Council’s strict stand against using grazing reserves for non-agricultural or administrative purposes.

As per the order, 11 major departments and services currently located in the Kheroni PGR land have been asked to vacate the areas within 15 days. These include the Kherani Police Station, Post Office, banking institutions, the Electricity department, Irrigation department, and other government establishments. Presently, around 265 government offices and state-run schemes are operational within the Kherani PGR area. However, the Council has clarified that educational institutions have been temporarily exempted from the present relocation order.

It may be recalled that the Karbi Anglong district administration recently carried out an eviction drive to reclaim government land under the Bakaliaghat Irrigation department, removing long-standing illegal encroachments from the area.

Officials stated that approximately 350 bighas of land were unlawfully occupied, where more than 755 houses had been constructed over the years, providing shelter to a population of over 2,000 people. As part of the operation, a mosque situated within the encroached zone was also demolished.

By

Correspondent