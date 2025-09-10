KAAC chief meets Amit Shah, seeks direct finance funds for Karbi Anglong

Diphu, Sept 10: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and submitted a memorandum pertaining to development in the district in New Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, Ronghang pointed out that villages within the KAAC have been deprived of from receiving direct funds from the Finance Commission for rural development due to constitutional restrictions.

The CEM claimed that the system has affected the progress, particularly in areas such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare, which are crucial for the well-being of the local population.

The second issue raised in the memorandum related to the implementation of Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution. Ronghang noted that for more than 55 years, the people in the hill districts have lived with uncertainty and unrest, struggling with incomplete solutions despite several accords aimed at providing autonomy. The arrangements made under the Sixth Schedule have not sufficiently addressed the needs and rights of the indigenous populations, leaving many issues unresolved. He called for holding a tripartite discussion involving a KAAC-led team, representatives from the Assam government, and the Union Government to develop a permanent, equitable solution for the region’s autonomy.

Ronghang was accompanied by Amarsing Tisso, Member of Parliament; Darsing Ronghang, MLA from Howraghat; and several KAAC Executive Members, including Surjya Rongphar, Lunsing Teron, and Elwin Teron.

The memorandum concluded on a hopeful note, expressing the collective optimism of the people in the hill districts for decisive action from the Union Government.