Justice Sandeep Mehta to be sworn in as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court

Guwahati, Feb 15: The Central Government on Sunday appointed Justice Sandeep Mehta of Rajasthan High Court as the new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

Law minister Kiren Rijiju in a tweet notified about the appointment of four judges as Chief Justices in different High Courts of India.





As per the relevant provisions under the Constitution of India, the following Judges are appointed as Chief Justices of different High Courts.

I extend best wishes to all of them ! pic.twitter.com/44kst99EPs — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 12, 2023

Earlier, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the appointment of Justice Mehta as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, after the post recently fell vacant following the retirement of Justice R. M. Chhaya.

As per reports, he practised in Trial Courts, High Court as well as Supreme Court. He was the Counsel for Commission in 3 Judicial Enquiry Commissions headed by the Retired as well as Sitting Hon'ble Judges of High Court. Mehta was a member Bar Council of Raj. from 2003 to 2009 & 2009 till the date of elevation.

He was chosen as Chairman of the Bar Council of Rajasthan in 2010.

Justice Mehta will retire on January 10, 2025.