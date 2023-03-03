Justice (Retd) Hitesh Kumar Sarma appointed as Upa Lokayukta of Assam

Guwahati, March 3: Retired Justice Hitesh Kumar Sarma was on Friday appointed as the new Upa-Lokayukta of Assam.

The swearing-in of the former justice was held at the Raj Bhavan and Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to Justice (Retd.) Sarma as the new Upa-Lokayukta of State.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with Kamrup district collector and senior officials of the state government were present during the swearing-in ceremony.

I am delighted to have administered the oath of office to Justice (Retd.) Hitesh Kumar Sarma as the Upa-Lokayukta of Assam at a solemn function held at @AssamRajbhavan today. pic.twitter.com/QG2seQWyjx — Gulab Chand Kataria (@Gulab_kataria) March 3, 2023

"I extend my best wishes to him in this new role of responsibility. His unshakable commitment to fairness, justice, and impartiality will surely result in positive change and deliver justice to the administration as well as the general populace of the State," Kataria said in a tweet.



The Lokayukta was constituted to keep a check on corruption and investigate allegations of corruption and mal-administration against public servants and is tasked with speedy redressal of public grievances.

It is an anti-corruption authority under the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act 2013 which makes it compulsory for each state to appoint Lokayukta similar to Lokpal at central level for investigation into complaints of corruption against government officers in public offices.