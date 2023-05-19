Junmoni Rabha murdered? Postmortem indicates possibility

Guwahati, May 19: Adding more suspense to the mysterious death of woman police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, the post-mortem reports revealed possibility of premeditated murder being carried out.

According to the reports, the body was found with multiple injuries and wounds. Rabha also received injuries in the back of her head.

The reports also claimed that there were multiple abrasions on knees, legs and elbows and hands on the body of Junmoni Rabha. There was a laceration mark or a deep cut over her left forehead.

There were also laceration wounds over occipital area, that is, in the back of the head with underlying bone fracture. Moreover, there was a bruise over the right lower chest and right upper abdomen which was reddish in color.

Observations were that the body arrived in a state of rigor mortis, the joint stiffened, which usually occurs a few hours after death.

The cause of the death has been stated as hemorrhage and shock with cardio respiratory failure following head and brain injury with intra-abdominal injuries and hematoma of brain.

The report highlighted that the injuries on Junmoni Rabha’s body are mostly not in accordance with the accident that is supposed to have caused her death.

Meanwhile, Anil Bhuyan, who claimed to be a driver of the Nagaon Police Force, claimed that there was a conspiracy to kill Junmoni Rabha and frame the incident as accident or suicide. He also claimed that the deceased was subjected to sexual assault before her alleged murder.

Moreover, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday picked up the eyewitness in the sensational case. The detained has been identified as Pranab Das, a resident of Bokakhat in Golaghat district.

Earlier, Das claimed that Junmoni’s car was stationary at the moment of the accident and was parked at the left side of the national highway.

Das further claimed that he was coming from Guwahati and reached the spot at the time of the incident.

“I saw the car parked on the left side of the highway and suddenly a truck coming from the opposite side hit it and crashed the car”, Das said.

“During the time, I saw a man wearing black jeans getting down from the car immediately after the incident,” he added.

He further said, “I was waiting there some minutes after the accident. But a police officer from Jakhalabandha asked me to leave the place immediately and I left the spot.”

Junmoni, who was in charge of the Morikolong police outpost died in a road accident on National Highway 37 in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The vehicle in which Junmoni was travelling reportedly collided with an oncoming container truck bearing registration No UP78UT4518 near Sarubhagia village on National Highway 37.

The vehicle was extensively damaged due to the impact of the accident.