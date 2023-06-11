Junmoni Rabha murder case: GP Singh to meet CBI DG in Delhi

Guwahati, June 11: Assam DGP GP Singh is slated to meet Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood in Delhi on Monday.

Following Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s order, Singh will fly to Delhi to discuss regarding the controversial Junmoni Rabha murder case.

It is to be mentioned that earlier, GP Singh announced that the investigation of the alleged murder case will be handed over to the CBI but they are yet to take over the case officially.

Junmoni Rabha was allegedly killed in an accident after her private car collided with a truck in Nagaon District of Assam on May 16.

Three days after the death of ‘Dabaang Cop’, post-mortem reports hinted that the accident could be a pre-planned murder.

According to the post-mortem report, several injuries and wounds have been found in most of the body parts. It has also revealed that the body had multiple ribs fracture on both sides.

The report has also hinted at the possibility of rape.