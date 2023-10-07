Junmoni Rabha death case: SP Leena Doley summoned for questioning by CBI

Guwahati, Oct 7: The Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Doley, who has been the center of controversy, has been summoned by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to Nagaon for questioning.

In addition to SP Doley, the CBI is expected to interrogate several other high-ranking officials from the police department today, in connection with the suspicious death of Assam Police sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha.

Earlier, a five-member CBI team conducted operations in Jakhalabandha last Wednesday and discovered a mobile phone in Junmoni Rabha's S-Presso car, which was severely damaged after an accident.

On Thursday, CBI investigators returned to Jakhalabandha and performed various tests on the vehicle's damaged components following the accident, according to sources.