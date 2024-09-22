Junmoni Rabha death case: Dept inquiry against 9 Assam police officials on CBI orders

Guwahati, Sept 22: The investigation into the death of sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha took a significant turn on Sunday after Assam Police announced a departmental inquiry against nine officials suspected of tampering with evidence related to the case.

The inquiry has been instituted against officials such as Jakhalabandha Officer In-charge Pabana Kalita, Hoiborgaon IC Abhajyoti Rabha, Nagaon TSI Utpal Baishya, Mariklong SI Manoj Barua, Jakhalabandha SI Jakaria Chowdhury, constables Reb Barua and Majibur Rahman, among others.

This move comes at the direction of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has expressed concerns about the handling of the case and highlighted various shortcomings in the investigative process.

The CBI's letter has reportedly raised suspicions regarding possible tampering and destruction of evidence by the involved officials.

In addition to the departmental inquiry, two Home Guards - Chandra Bora and Anarul Islam, - have been dismissed from their duties as part of the ongoing investigation.

The development, however, contrasts with the CBI’s "final report” submitted to the court in February, which concluded that SI Rabha’s death was the result of a car accident rather than suicide or murder.

Speaking on the development, Sumitra Rabha, Junmoni's mother, said, “Truth cannot be supressed for long. I withdrew the case since I had to travel for the hearings and I had a lot of pressure on me. Today, I am satisfied that the case is being re-investigated.”



Rabha had lost her life in a road accident on May 16, 2023, in the Jakhalabandha area when her vehicle reportedly collided with a truck bearing registration number UP 78UT 4518.

At the time of the accident, she was the officer-in-charge of the Mariklong police station in Nagaon and was travelling to Upper Assam when she reportedly lost control of her car.

The case was transferred to the CBI after Sumitra Rabha alleged a conspiracy surrounding her daughter's death and called for a thorough investigation. However, she later withdrew her complaint, citing personal reasons.

At the time of her death, Sub-Inspector Rabha was investigating cases related to fake gold smuggling, adding another layer of complexity to the circumstances surrounding her death.