Junmoni Rabha Death Case: CBI team continues investigation

Guwahati, Assam: The officials Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are actively investigating the suspicious death of Assam Police sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha.

After carrying out there operation in Assam’s Jakhalabandha on Wednesday, the CBI officials recovered a mobile phone from Junmoni Rabha’s severely damaged vehicle which was involved during the tragic incident.

Furthermore, on Thursday, a five member CBI team again went to Jakhalabandha to conduct various tests on the vehicle parts that were impacted during the incident.

Currently, Junmoni Rabha’s vehicle is being kept at the premises of Jakhalabandha Police Station.