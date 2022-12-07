Jumbo found dead at tea estate in Sonitpur

Guwahati, Dec 7: An elephant was found dead at a tea estate in Sonitpur on Tuesday night, said reports.

The carcass of the wild elephant was first spotted by the staff of Adabari tea estate near Balipara in Sonitpur district. They later informed the local forest officials and police following which officials from the forest department found the dead jumbo at 23 no. line of the tea estate.

As per reports, the exact cause of death of the wild elephant is yet to be ascertained.