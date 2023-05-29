Jumbo electrocuted to death in Assam’s Kampur

Guwahati: In a tragic incident, a wild elephant was allegedly electrocuted to death in Kampur area of Assam on Sunday evening.

Reportedly, the jumbo which came out from the Dhansala Hills was electrocuted after he came in contact with a wire of an 11,000 volt electric post and the post fell over his body.

The elephant that came in search of food died on spot. Locals alleged that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the electricity department.

Earlier in January, a carcass of a female elephant was recovered near Deepor Beel area in Guwahati under mysterious condition.