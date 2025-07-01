Jumbo death toll hits three in 32 days, concern grows in Digboi forest range

Digboi, July 1: One more carcass of a wild jumbo was found at Kotha Gaon under Jagun forest range of Digboi division in Tinsukia district on Monday morning.

Notably, three wild elephants died in the division in the last 32 days.

The carcass of the elephant discovered on Monday was a female, suspected to be in her 40s.

The elephant bore some injury marks raising concerns among the local wildlife lovers and environmentalists.

“The elephant might be ailing as a tumour was visible on her body. Pus coming out from the infected area of the body was also observed,” said Promod Phukan, in-charge, Jagun forest range, who rushed to the site and did the necessary formalities before cremating the elephant.

The recurring death of wild elephants at various locations of the division have led to wildlife activists expressing serious concern and terming the incidents as “severe threat to elephant population in the region”.

A snake of the division, Faruk Ali, alleged that he had raised the matter of the ailing elephant to senior forest officials.

“Earlier, I had personally apprised the senior officers at Doomdoma and Digboi forest divisions about an elephant, which might be suffering from some kind of illness, roaming around Dwarmara-Digboi oil field areas in need of immediate treatment but in vain,” Ali said.