Judicial Clock installed at District and Sessions Court in Silchar

Silchar, Feb 12: In a bid to make effective use of database and provide real-time information related to disposal and pendancy of cases under Cachar District Judiciary, electronic display message sign board popularly known as Justice Clock has been installed in the premises of District and Sessions Court in Silchar on Saturday.

Justice Suman Shyam, Chairperson ICT at Gauhati High Court inaugurated the Justice Clock in the presence of Dhrupad Kashyap Das, District and Sessions Judge along with Judicial Officers of Cachar district and distinguished members of the BAR.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Suman Shyam said, " Judiciary is in a process of transformation and a lot of effort is being pumped into by Government of India and the Supreme Court of India and if the things poised, goes forward it is, we could witness a new Judiciary in the next 2-3 years giving way to the conventional ways of tareek pe tareek (date after date). Justice Clock provides real-time information related to the domain of cases directly to the public ." He also mentioned about the facilities of National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG).

Dr Siddhartha Shankar Sharma Secretary District Legal Services Authority Cachar informed that whilst the Judicial Clock is already installed at Gauhati High Court, such a facility is first-of-its-kind move in any district level court in the state. The facilities with real-time information of disposal and pendancy of cases under Cachar Judiciary will be available for people during court hours, Dr Sharma said.