Jubilation among tea workers across Assam as Assembly moves to grant land pattas

Biswanath/Jorhat, Nov 28: Celebrations erupted across tea estates in Biswanath and Jorhat after the Assam Legislative Assembly moved to grant land pattas to tea garden workers under the Ceiling Act, marking what many have termed a historic milestone in their decades-long struggle for land rights.

In Biswanath, jubilant scenes were witnessed at the Sakomatha Tea Estate, where workers organised a victory rally and expressed gratitude to the BJP-led state government for taking a decisive step towards securing their future.

Many described the announcement as a moment of pride, dignity and long-awaited recognition for the Adivasi tea community.

“We want to thank the Assam government, and we are feeling very proud that our Adivasi tea worker community will be provided land pattas. We pray that every Adivasi tea community across Assam should also be given land pattas and granted ST status,” a tea worker said.

Similar celebrations were seen in Jorhat district, particularly in Titabor, where workers at Madhpur and Chungi Tea Estates gathered in front of garden offices and performed the traditional Jhumur dance, expressing their joy and relief.

Many workers credited Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for acknowledging their long-standing demand for land security. As the day coincided with a holiday, workers closely followed the Assembly proceedings, with the bill expected to be passed later today.

Despite their happiness, the tea workers reiterated their unresolved demands for wage enhancement and Scheduled Tribe status. Currently, they are seeking an increase in the daily wage to Rs 551, along with constitutional recognition of their community.

“We can’t explain our happiness at this moment. After 200 years of staying in Assam without land rights, this decision has brought us peace and hope. This is truly a time for celebration,” said a worker from Titabor.

“We thank ‘mama’ for taking steps to give us what we deserve. Along with land pattas, we also urge the government to grant our wage hike and ST status”, another added.