JSW Group to invest in cement, renewable, & thermal power sectors in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 26: JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal on Tuesday announced the company’s plans to invest in Assam’s cement manufacturing, renewable energy, and thermal power sectors. Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Jindal emphasised the region’s rapid development and JSW’s commitment to being part of its growth trajectory.

Sharing a personal connection with Assam, Jindal recalled childhood visits to his maternal grandparents in Tinsukia. "When I used to visit as a kid, my grandfather would tell me tales of bravery about local legends. Now, when I return, I am glad to see the development taking place here," he said.

Highlighting the Northeast’s strategic importance in India’s economic expansion, Jindal stated, “As India is poised to become the third-largest economy in the world, the Northeast has a major role to play. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special connection with this region and has emphasised that the country will grow when the Northeast grows.”

Jindal noted that the Northeast is now progressing at the same pace as the rest of the country, crediting the “double-engine government” for accelerating development.

He pointed to expanding national highways, airports, and logistics parks as key indicators of this growth.

Confirming JSW Group’s commitment to investing in Assam, Jindal said, “We are looking into investment opportunities in the cement manufacturing sector in the state. Power is another crucial sector for driving development, and we are exploring investments in renewable and thermal power. We will invest in the largest thermal power plant here, which will help meet the state’s power requirements for fast-paced development.”

Expressing optimism about Assam’s industrial potential, Jindal praised the state government’s proactive measures in attracting investments. "The government of Assam has taken steps to boost industries, and we are hopeful that this summit will transform the state into a global investment hub," he added.