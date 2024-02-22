Joyful Arrival: Thirteen-year-old elephant Munmi gives birth to male calf in Orang National Park 

Darrang, Feb 22: Munmi, a thirteen-year-old elephant residing in Orang National Park, gave birth to a male calf on February 22, bringing an exceptional moment of joy to the park's conservation efforts. The park's range officer has confirmed the well-being of both the newborn calf and Munmi.

Munmi and her sister Chitra, both twins born to their mother Alaka, an elephant under the care of the State Forest Department, have been residing in the forests of Orang National Park since their birth.

The recent addition of Munmi's calf has sparked jubilation among the park's officials and staff.

In a surprising revelation, it has been disclosed that Chitra, Munmi's twin, is also on the verge of motherhood and is currently nine months pregnant. Furthermore, their mother, Alaka, is currently pregnant, marking a rare occurrence of three generations of impending motherhood within this elephant family.

While Munmi and Chitra are experiencing pregnancy for the first time, Alaka has already given birth seven or eight times.

Notably, the park currently houses 43 departmental elephants, and among them, 10 are calves.