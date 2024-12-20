Journalists report health symptoms post tear gas attack

Guwahati, Dec 20: Two days after the teargas shelling by police on journalists during a protest, several affected journalists are now experiencing concerning health symptoms. These include chest pain, fever, persistent headaches, and a bitter aftertaste, raising questions about the aftermath of the police action.

Despite these symptoms, no official steps have been taken by the government to facilitate medical check-ups or address the health concerns of those affected. In the absence of such support, the journalists took it upon themselves to approach the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for medical examinations.

‘We feel abandoned. After being subjected to the teargas attack, it’s shocking that there hasn’t been any effort by the authorities to ensure our well-being’, a journalist stated.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from media associations and civil society groups, who are demanding accountability and better treatment for journalists subjected to such hazards while performing their duties.

This development highlights the urgent need for the government to address the safety and health concerns of journalists who face risks in the line of duty, as well as the implementation of protocols for their protection and care in such situations.