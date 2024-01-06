Journalists demand removal of Nagaon DC following assault on colleague

Guwahati, Jan 6: In a demonstration at the Guwahati Press Club, journalists voiced their outrage and demanded the immediate removal of Nagaon District Commissioner following an alleged physical assault on a journalist identified as Dipankar Medhi.

The incident unfolded when Medhi went to the office of the DC to question the commissioner on behalf of a woman about unpaid pensions. However, the later accused that the DC misbehaved with him and physically assaulted him.

Outraged by this incident, the journalistic community swiftly organised protests across Guwahati, Morigaon and Nagaon seeking justice and accountability.

Notably, the protest gained momentum as members of the Lachit Sena Assam also joined the demonstration with the journalists

Protestors called for a thorough investigation into the assault and demanded appropriate action against the Nagaon District Commissioner.