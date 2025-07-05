Journalist injured in mob attack in Dhemaji, CM Sarma says probe underway

Guwahati, Jul 5: A journalist covering panchayat election-related developments in Assam’s Dhemaji district was injured on Friday after being allegedly attacked by a mob.

The journalist, Madhurjya Saikia, who works for an Assamese news channel, was assaulted by a group of over 25 people armed with sticks in Dimow Pathar while reporting on the elections. Saikia has alleged in a police complaint that leaders of a local outfit were behind the attack.

A case has been registered at the Silapathar police station, and an investigation is underway, according to police officials. Saikia, who sustained severe injuries, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), a prominent Mising students' union, has refuted the allegations. TMPK president Tilak Doley, in a Facebook post, claimed that neither he nor any member of his organisation was involved in the incident, asserting that the union holds the press in high regard.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it was up to the police to identify and arrest the culprits. Expressing concern over the safety of journalists, he pointed out the lack of unity within the media fraternity.

Citing another recent attack, Sarma referred to an incident on June 29 when local TV journalist Bimaljyoti Nath and his colleague were assaulted in Dhekiajuli while returning from covering alleged illegal mining activities.

“There is no unity among you all. You have become like us — BJP, Congress, AGP, and UPPL. In fact, there is more unity among us,” Sarma remarked while addressing reporters in Baksa.

