Journalist Abhisar Sharma seeks quashing of Assam FIR; SC hearing on August 28

New Delhi, August 27: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea filed by journalist Abhisar Sharma seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him by Assam Police over a video post allegedly criticising the state's policies, on Thursday.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh is likely to take up the plea of Sharma filed through advocate Sumeer Sodhi for hearing.

In his plea, Sharma has challenged the validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

Reportedly, the FIR against Sharma has been registered at the Guwahati Crime Branch police station based on a complaint filed by Alok Baruah.

The complainant alleged that the video uploaded by Sharma on his YouTube channel on August 8 has the effect of creating communal tension and distrust among the state authorities.

According to reports, Sharma in the video refers to recent remarks by the Gauhati High Court, questioning why 3,000 bighas of land in the tribal Dima Hasao district were allotted to a private company to set up a cement factory.

Sharma has been booked under various sections of BNS, including 152 and 196 (promoting enmity between groups).

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, on August 22, granted protection from arrest to journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar in connection with an FIR lodged by Assam Police over a news article.

On May 9, the first FIR was registered by the Guwahati Crime Branch against Varadarajan and Thapar under Section 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The FIR listed 14 interviews and articles as against the sovereignty and integrity of India. There was no further action on this FIR till August 12.

PTI