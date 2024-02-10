Jorhat's Garmur dumping ground transforms waste into resources

Jorhat, Feb 10: Waste disposal has long been a significant challenge in urban areas across the country, and Jorhat in Assam is no exception. With heaps of waste accumulating in the Garmur dumping ground, the Assam government is now implementing waste disposal schemes with an innovative approach to convert waste into valuable resources.

The urban development department of the state government has initiated a ground-breaking step at Garmur dumping ground, aiming to tackle the mounting waste problem. Instead of allowing the waste to create environmental issues, the authorities are transforming it into organic manure and utilising plastic as fuel in the local cement factory.

The process of converting waste into resources is already in progress, with approximately 50 trucks transporting waste to the cement factory. The ambitious target is to complete this transformative project by September, offering a sustainable solution to the waste disposal challenge. Additionally, plans are in motion to develop a park at the Garmur site, turning what was once a source of pollution into a community asset.

As the initiative gains momentum and utilises advanced technology for waste conversion, residents of Jorhat are optimistic that this innovative approach will significantly alleviate the longstanding problem of waste generation in the city.