Jorhat’s farmers left devastated as floodwaters destroy crops, homes

Jorhat, June 7: The pre-monsoon floods have wreaked havoc across several districts of Assam, leaving over four lakh people affected and their lives in turmoil.

The powerful currents of the Brahmaputra River have submerged vast areas, particularly in North-West Jorhat and neighbouring Dergaon, destroying homes and agricultural land.

Villages such as Belguri, Chinaichuk, Bokora, and Bamunibil remain submerged, with many farmers’ efforts to cultivate Boro paddy wiped out just as the planting season began.

Thousands of hectares of farmland have been rendered unusable, plunging farmers into deep distress and uncertainty.

“Since June 2, our village has been underwater. Our paddy fields and homes are destroyed. This is not the first time—we face this situation every year. We urge Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika to rebuild the damaged embankments,” pleaded a local flood victim.

In a desperate attempt to salvage their livelihoods, some farmers have begun harvesting whatever remains of their crops prematurely. Yet, for many, the loss of food, shelter, and hope is overwhelming.

The situation is equally dire near Dergaon, where similar scenes of devastation unfold. Floodwaters have isolated communities, making boats the only viable mode of transport and a critical lifeline for survival.

North-West Jorhat remains highly vulnerable as the Brahmaputra’s backflow has breached key embankments at Rongagora, Khutiapathar, and surrounding areas.

These breaches have submerged thousands of hectares of paddy fields, leaving farmers struggling both physically and emotionally to cope with the disaster.

As water levels begin to recede, the flood-hit population continues to grapple with the long road to recovery, urgently seeking assistance from the state government to rebuild embankments and restore their shattered lives.