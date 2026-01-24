Jorhat–Majuli bridge work resumes, completion targeted within two years

Jorhat, Jan 24: Construction of the long-awaited Jorhat–Majuli connecting bridge has resumed, offering relief to over two lakh residents of Majuli who have long awaited permanent connectivity with the mainland.

The work, which has been on halt for several months, has now resumed under SPC Singla Construction Limited, which was awarded the project through a fresh tender process.

Officials associated with the project, on Saturday, said construction has picked up pace and the Jorhat–Majuli bridge is expected to be completed within the next two years, "provided work continues uninterrupted".

Once completed, the bridge is expected to bring transformative changes to connectivity and economic activity in Majuli, often referred to as the satra capital of Assam.

The bridge, estimated to cost Rs 925 crore and stretching 8 kilometers, will feature 72 poles, forming a crucial link between Jorhat and Majuli.

Reacting to the resumption of construction, a local resident from Teok expressed cautious optimism.

“We all had a dream of a bridge over the Brahmaputra River. Although construction had started earlier, the halt in work worried us a lot,” the resident said.

“Now, after SPC Singla Private Limited has taken over and work has begun again, people from both Jorhat and Majuli are hopeful of better and more developed connectivity. We have learnt that the target is to complete it within two years,” he added.

The revival of the project comes after long uncertainty during which concerns were raised over neglect at the construction site, including reports of theft and deterioration of infrastructure.

It may be recalled that work on the earlier phase of the bridge had come to a halt due to a dispute between the two construction agencies involved, UP State Bridge Corporation and BRC Company.

The bridge project, which began with a bhoomi pujan in 2021 by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and is widely regarded as a lifeline for the world’s largest river island, had earlier made significant progress, with 68 of the total 72 pillars nearly completed.

However, construction was suspended towards the end of 2024 due to technical issues, triggering concerns among residents and stakeholders over prolonged delays.